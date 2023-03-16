Three arrests after Hull sex trafficking raids
Three men have been arrested after police in Hull found eight women suspected of having been trafficked to the UK to work in the sex industry.
Humberside Police carried out a series of raids on Wednesday after receiving information about eastern European women being brought into the country and exploited.
A force spokesperson said the women were "safeguarded" by specialists.
The men were arrested on suspicion of inciting prostitution for gain.
They were later bailed as the force's inquiries continued, the spokesperson said.
Det Sgt Richard Kirk, of the force's modern slavery and human trafficking team, said all reports of sexual exploitation were taken seriously.
He added: "These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims of modern slavery and human trafficking."
