Goole man appears in court over gas explosion
A man has appeared in court accused of arson after a gas explosion destroyed a terraced house in East Yorkshire.
Nobody was injured in the blast on Marlborough Avenue in Goole at about 01:00 GMT on 22 January, but neighbours were asked to leave their homes.
Wayne Vines, 56, of Marlborough Avenue, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday accused of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
He did not enter a plea and the case was adjourned until 11 April.
