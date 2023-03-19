Hull attempted murder charges after serious assault
- Published
A man and woman have been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Hull.
Police were called to Wyton Grove at about 15:45 GMT on Wednesday following reports a man had been stabbed.
Officers said the injured man was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.
Luke McKenzie Smith, 27, and Elisha Etherington, 20, both from Hull, are due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Supt Craig Nicolson said: "We are grateful for the information that has been provided to us so far.
"We are now looking for a third person, a man, who we believe can help with our inquiries, I would appeal to him directly to hand himself in at any police station."
