Scunthorpe crash: Boy, 17, dies after car hits tree
A 17-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured when the car he was driving smashed into a tree.
The teenager was at the wheel of a silver Ford Fiesta when it crashed on Brumby Common Lane, Scunthorpe, shortly before 22:00 GMT on 9 March.
Humberside Police said the boy had been taken to hospital for treatment but died on Monday.
The force said three passengers in the car were also injured in the crash. No other cars were involved, police said.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw the car prior to the crash to come forward.
