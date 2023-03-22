Ukraine war: East Yorkshire charity appeal to rebuild family's home
An East Yorkshire charity is raising funds to rebuild the home of a woman and her daughter after it was damaged in the Ukrainian war.
The Help for Ukraine Appeal Fund wants to repair Oksana's house near the city of Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine.
She sheltered in the basement with her seven-year old daughter Angelina during bombings that left the building without power or running water.
The charity is aiming to raise £25,000 for the reconstruction.
Oksana said she was grateful for the help and wanted her daughter "to laugh again".
"My child doesn't study, she cannot clean her face in the morning. We have nothing," she said.
"How can a person say how they feel when they lived in civilisation and now we have turned back into cavemen?"
Organiser Lee Ellerker has just returned from visiting Chernihiv.
The charity has previously built a sensory room in a Polish orphanage to help more than 60 disabled children who were evacuated from Ukraine
"We've always picked a project that we'd like to concentrate on," Mr Ellerker said.
"If we give all our money away to Ukrainians they'd probably get 1p each whereas this way we can actually see that we've made a change."
