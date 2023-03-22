Man charged with raping and wounding woman in Bridlington
A man has been charged with raping a woman in Bridlington.
Jonathan Newby, 32, faces three charges of rape in relation to an alleged attack in Bessingby Way at 03:50 GMT on 19 March.
He is also accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Mr Newby, of Gypsy Road, Bridlington, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Hull Crown Court on 19 April.
Humberside Police said it wanted to speak to six people seen on CCTV walking from B&Q towards a McDonalds restaurant on a roundabout on Bessingby Way at about 03:10 on 19 March.
"They may have information, no matter how small, that may be able to help our investigation," a force spokesperson added.
