Grant money for East Yorkshire community groups launched
Community groups that help people across East Yorkshire can apply for funding from a £225,000 grant pot.
The Do It for East Yorkshire fund gives volunteer groups the chance to put on activities and events that benefit the local community.
Organisations can bid for grants from £1,500 to £5,000 with money coming from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The scheme had "done a brilliant job in addressing isolation", Helena Moss from the council said.
Previously grants had been handed out to 177 successful applicants, including organisers of the Leven Festival, the Beeford in Bloom project and the Hornsea Biker event.
A report found the fund had delivered £12.69 for every pound spent of social value, according to the council.Voluntary and community groups who have a set of rules and a bank account with at least two unconnected people to approve all transactions and withdrawals are able to apply, the council added, including:
- Registered charities
- Charitable incorporated organisations (CIO)
- Not-for-profit companies
- Community interest companies (CIC)
- Community benefit societies
- Town or parish councils
- Schools where they are providing a community activity
- Youth groups
The fund was originally intended to help organise recovery activity during the pandemic, but more recently has been used by town and parish councils to set up welcome places during the cost-of-living crisis.
