Hull: Four murder arrests after fatal city centre stabbing
- Published
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Hull city centre.
Humberside Police was called to reports of an altercation on Princes Dock Street at about 23:20 GMT on Friday and found a man with a stab wound.
Officers said he was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries shortly afterwards.
Those arrested remain in custody and the investigation continues, police said.
Doug Blackwood, senior investigating officer for the force, said detectives were working through CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries.
"There are currently cordons in place around Princes Dock Street and Queen's Gardens in Hull, those in the area will see an increased number of officers throughout the day and night," he said.
"If you have any information that may assist with our inquiries, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with us."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.