Grimsby stab death: Two men charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death.
Jack Howes died following an altercation on Macaulay Way in Grimsby in the early hours of Monday 20 March, Humberside Police said.
Robert Wattam, 23, of Broughton, and Kian Feve, 21, of Scunthorpe, are to appear before Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.
They were also charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Mr Wattam was further charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs, while Mr Feve was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
A third man, 28, from Scunthorpe, was charged with assisting an offender, possession of Class A and Class B drugs.
Police said Mr Howes was found with stab wounds at 00:30 GMT before he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
