Historical Grimsby trawler reopens to public after conservation work
A former trawler in Grimsby has reopened to the public following "vital" conservation work.
The Ross Tiger, which houses a fishing museum, closed in September so her rotting timber deck could be removed.
A new walkway has been installed on the boat, which is a key attraction of the Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre, to allow visitors to return.
David Ornsby, the centre's operations manager, said the trawler was "a cherished part" of the town's heritage.
The Ross Tiger, berthed at Alexandra Dock, is the only surviving boat of her type in the UK.
Built in 1956, the diesel side trawler was launched the following year and served the Grimsby's world-leading fishing port until 1984.
As part of the maintenance work, the boat's original Borneo pine decking has been completely removed to prevent the rotting wood corroding the steel deck underneath. The steel deck has been inspected, grit-blasted and painted.
Louise Bowen, collections officer at the heritage centre, said: "Removal of the decaying timber has provided the assurance that the steel decking below is in a sound condition. This is a testament to the shipbuilding engineers at Cochrane and Sons of Selby, whose skill and craftmanship has stood the test of time for over 65 years. "
Some of the wood removed will go on display in the museum, which reopened on Tuesday.
North East Lincolnshire Council, which owns the heritage centre, said it was looking into funding options to allow for new timber decking to be reinstated to restore the deck to its original appearance.
Mr Ornsby said: "Although the temporary walkway will look different until a new timber deck can be funded, we can feel happier that the weather deck of the ship is much better protected and preserved."
The ship was gifted to Grimsby for preservation in 1992 by her owners Cam Shipping, which had deployed her as an oil rig standby vessel after she retired from fishing.
