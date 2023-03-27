Hull crash: Man critically injured after being hit by police car
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a marked police car as officers responded to a reported burglary in Hull.
The victim was struck at a crossing on Holderness Road at 20:20 GMT on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
The man, who was not a suspect in the burglary, remained in a critical condition in hospital on Monday.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is to investigate the incident, which happened at Mount Pleasant.
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash to get in touch.
