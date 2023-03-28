Hull: Police appeal after mobility scooters stolen from retirement community
Five mobility scooters have been stolen from a retirement complex in Hull.
Four of the scooters were stolen from a gated retirement living community off Greenwood Avenue between 19:20 and 21:20 GMT on 21 March, Humberside Police said.
Thieves returned the following day at about 17:30 GMT and stole another scooter.
Officers believe three men were involved in the thefts and want help in identifying them.
One man was described as being white, of medium height and slim. He was wearing a dark gilet-style jacket, slim-style dark joggers, dark Adidas trainers and a black Under Armour face covering.
The other was described as being tall, slim and aged between 16 and 20. He wore a black hoodie, dark jacket, dark slim joggers and black trainers.
The third man is described as being of medium height and slim, wearing a dark gilet-style jacket, grey hooded top, grey slim style joggers and white Nike trainers.
