Hammonds of Hull food hall closes, operator confirms
A food hall set up in one of Hull's most prominent buildings has closed, its operator has confirmed.
Hammonds of Hull opened in a blaze of publicity in December 2021 in the city's former House of Fraser store.
The ground floor hall created dozens of jobs and featured cafes and bars as well as stalls selling local produce and performances by local musicians.
Operator Artisan Food Hall HoH Ltd said the closure was "hugely disappointing" and "a huge loss for Hull".
It insisted it had been committed to the food hall, adding it hoped to reopen in a new location in the city.
A spokesperson said: "It's hugely disappointing, a huge loss to the community, visitors to Hull, the public and our suppliers in Yorkshire, the loss of jobs, salaries gone, and millions of pounds invested.
"We thank the town for their support and hope to secure a new location soon, in order to continue the journey; landlords, please get in touch if you have a building we can relocate to."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Artisan is involved in a legal dispute with the owners of the building.
The agent for the building's owners declined to comment.
'Success story'
Artisan said it employed more than 150 people and "invested in the regeneration" of the building to create what it called "a successful operation".
The spokesperson added: "It was on track. It was a success story in every way, with more than 300 wines, the deli counter, the vinyl bar, live music by talented local artists.
"Internally we supported local artists who painted the walls and provided an environment focused on Hull and the history surrounding Yorkshire."
Confirmation of the closure followed months of speculation about the future of the venue, amid concerns about dwindling footfall.
The doors closed on 6 March, with managers initially stating it would be a temporary measure.
More recently, stock and furniture has been removed from the interior and windows had been papered over.
Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, Hull City Council's portfolio holder for regeneration, has asked for a meeting with the owners of the building to discuss its future.
ResQ, the call centre on the first floor of the former department store, is understood to be running as normal, along with other companies letting office space in the building.
