Kamil Milczarczyk: Ten charged with murder of Hull man
- Published
A total of 10 people have been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man stabbed to death in Hull.
Kamil Milczarczyk died in hospital after he was found with knife wounds on Princes Dock Street at about 23:20 GMT on Friday, Humberside Police said.
The force said Jack Briggs, 21, Henri Hairsine, 22, both of Milldane, Hull and Mason Opie-Palmer, 19, of Dawnay Drive, Hull, had been charged.
They were due to appeal at Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Also due to appear at the city's crown court on Thursday charged with murder are:
Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Hull
Corey Burrows, 18, of 1st Avenue, Hull
Two 17-year-old boys and 16-year-old boy
Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, and Bradley Moyo, 18, of Skelton Avenue, both in Hull, were due to appear in court at an earlier date.
