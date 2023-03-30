Samurai sword robber arrested after Grimsby shop raids
- Published
A shop worker whose family was held up by a samurai sword-wielding robber has spoken about their ordeal.
Lisa Jagger, whose family run Kards & Kandy on Park Street, Grimsby, said the man threatened to behead her husband on Thursday morning.
"It makes you feel sick, especially when it's your family," she said.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of robbery and was in custody, Humberside Police said.
"A guy came in and had a big [sword], he was cornered by my husband and threatened him, then he started whacking the counter and the till with the knife, literally grabbed the till, cut the wire and went," she said about the 05:00 BST incident.
"He told my mum if she didn't give him the money he'd take my husband's head off."
The man arrested was detained in connection with robberies police said had taken place between Tuesday and Thursday.
They relate to businesses on Pasture Street, Cromwell Road, Corporation Road, Welhome Road, Park Street in Grimsby and Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes, the force added.
