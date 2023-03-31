Kamil Milczarczyk: Thirteen charged with murder of Hull man
- Published
A total of 13 people have now been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man stabbed in Hull.
Kamil Milczarczyk died in hospital after being found on Princes Dock Street at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.
The latest to be charged are: Andrew Smith, 22, of Everthorpe Lane, North Cave, Harvey Rimmington, 20, of Aston Hall Drive, North Ferriby, and Loui Taylor, 20, of Main Street, Broomfleet.
They were due before Hull magistrates today.
Others also charged with murder include:
- Jack Briggs, 21, of Milldane, Hull
- Henri Hairsine, 22, of Milldane, Hull
- Mason Opie-Palmer, 19, of Dawnay Drive, Hull
- Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Hull
- Corey Burrows, 18, of 1st Avenue, Hull
- Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, Hull
- Bradley Moyo, 18, of Skelton Avenue, Hull
Also charged with murder are two boys aged 17 and a boy aged 16 who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The 10 appeared briefly before Hull Crown Court yesterday. All were remanded in custody to appear before Grimsby Crown Court on 21 April.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.