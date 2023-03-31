AI mobile camera van catches 239 law-breaking motorists
- Published
A new road safety van kitted out with artificial intelligence (AI) technology has caught 239 people using their mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt, officials have said.
Safer Roads Humber said it detected 49 drivers on their phones and 190 people not wearing seatbelts.
The offences were recorded during the first four days of a week-long trial at sites across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Those caught on phones face £200 fines.
Equipped with several cameras, footage is processed using artificial intelligence before being checked by an officer.
Ian Robertson, partnership manager at Safer Roads Humber, said: "You have a job of driving that car, lorry, van or motorcycle. Your job is solely that. Distractions take you away from that job and you are highly likely to be involved in a collision."
The AI technology caught 56 people in South Cave, 73 in Hull, 55 in Willerby and 55 in Grimsby
The van was in Scunthorpe on Friday, with figures there still being collated.
Anyone detected using a phone while driving risks a £200 fine plus six points on their driving licence.
The penalty for not wearing a seat belt within a vehicle is a £100 fine, with the driver being responsible for any passengers under the age of 14.
Safer Roads Humber - a partnership involving police and councils - said some people may be offered an education course as an alternative to prosecution.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.