Campaign to stop people disturbing animals
- Published
A campaign to stop people disturbing animals in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire has been launched.
Operation Seabird aims to reduce the impact visitors to the coast have on wildlife such as puffins, seals and dolphins.
Police, the RSPCA, council staff and wildlife organisations have teamed up as part of the initiative.
People have been urged to keep their distance from animals and travel slowly in motorboats close to the shore.
The campaign will see police forces work in partnership with Humber Nature Partnership, Natural England, RSPCA, RSPB, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Lincolnshire County Council.
Operation Seabird includes regular days of action through the year and Tuesday is the launch of the 2023 season.
Wildlife in the Humber Estuary is protected by a number of environmental designations.
In the spring various species of breeding bird including marsh harrier, bittern and little turn can be seen in the area and in the autumn migrating birds such as brent geese and pink-footed geese come to the site.
Around 2,200 grey seal pups are also born in the area each year, according to the Humber Nature Partnership.
The organisation received 190 reports of disturbance in 2022 and the most common activities reported were off-road driving, people walking their dogs off leads and visitors getting too close to protected species.
Wildlife disturbances can be reported to police by calling 101.
