Allerthorpe motorbike crash victim named by police
- Published
A man who died when his motorcycle crashed off the road has been named.
Daniel Stephenson, 44, from West Yorkshire, was killed when he lost control of his Ducati motorbike on Melbourne Road, Allerthorpe, near Pocklington, Humberside Police said.
The crash happened at about 11:50 BST on Sunday 2 April.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch with the Humberside force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.