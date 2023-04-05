M62 Ouse Bridge repairs likely to continue into early 2024
Repairs to a major East Yorkshire road bridge which were started over a year ago may not be completed until 2024, motorists have been warned.
National Highways ordered repairs on the M62 Ouse Bridge in Goole in March 2022 after a damaged joint was found.
The agency later said all eight joints across both carriageways needed replacing, with the repairs expected to be completed by this autumn.
However, it has now said the work was due to be completed early next year.
A National Highways spokesman said: "We are working hard with our contractors to minimise the programme as much as possible.
"We expect the works to be completed, both east and westbound carriageways, during the early part of 2024."
Replacement joints had been manufactured and were expected to arrive later this month, a spokesman said.
Contractors were currently replacing a drainage channel and preparing the bridge for the joints, he added.
Traffic management arrangements would stay as they were over the Easter break, with contraflows in place, the agency said.
