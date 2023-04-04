Bridlington multi-storey car park approved despite environmental fears
- Published
An "eye-catching" multi-storey car park will be built in Bridlington despite fears over its impact on the natural environment.
Objectors feared the 400-space car park in New Beck Hill would damage the Bridlington Quay Conservation Area.
However, a planning committee said the potential benefits to the town outweighed the "low" risk of harm to the area.
Construction was expected to start later this year, officials said.
Fears over the scheme's impact on the conservation area were raised by Historic England and a council heritage officer.
They said they were concerned about the effects the new building might have on a stream known as the Gypsey Race, which runs through villages in the area and out into the North Sea at Bridlington.
Councillors also asked for more electric vehicle charging spaces to be included as part of the plans.
A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the scheme would see the Gypsey Race made "more accessible to people and improve on its current unkempt state".
"It will be in an attractive and eye-catching building which will help to reduce congestion," they added.
The plans include a total of 429 spaces: 392 standard bays, 31 accessible ones, eight for motorcycles and six charging points for electric vehicles.
The chair of the planning committee, Councillor Leo Hammond, said the car park would "unlock the town's economic potential".
"Bridlington Town Centre has sadly been challenged historically, this will hopefully attract bigger firms," he said.
"I understand the heritage and conservation concerns, but it's not a particularly attractive site as it is."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.