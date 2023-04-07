Yorkshire: New website offers Easter health advice
People living in Yorkshire will be able to access a new website which can offer advice if they are taken ill over the Easter weekend.
The Let's Get Better site has been launched by the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership.
It offers a range of resources and support to help people live a healthier life.
With most GP practices closed over Easter it can also provide links to where people can get medical help.
Dr Nigel Wells, the clinical lead for the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: "It's important people use NHS resources sensibly and choose the right care, first time, particularly when there's an extended public holiday like the Easter weekend.
"This means getting help from NHS 111 and Urgent Treatment Centres for more serious health concerns and urgent injuries, to using local pharmacies for minor ailments."
He said the site could offer advice about how to treat a range of common illnesses and injuries at home with over-the-counter medicines.
Dr Wells said: "A&Es across the region remain extremely busy - by choosing other health services if it's not a life and limb emergency and using NHS 111 first, you will greatly help the NHS and those patients who really do need to be in A&E."
