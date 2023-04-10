Safer Roads Humber to meet with AI camera van provider
Safety camera bosses have not ruled out acquiring their own van packed with artificial intelligence (AI) kit after a trial detected 279 drivers either using their mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.
Safer Roads Humber said the week-long trial detected 54 drivers on their phones at locations across the region.
A further 225 were caught not wearing a seatbelt, it said.
Bosses will meet a provider of AI vans later this month to explore options.
Ian Robertson, partnership manager at Safer Roads Humber, explained that data from the trial needed to be interrogated prior to the meeting with American consultants AECOM, which provided the van for the trial.
He said: "Nothing is off the table. We may decide to buy our own van, or we might lease one or purchase a second-hand one. Alternatively, if we feel - based on the data - the trial was not successful we will not talk about it again."
Between 27 - 31 March, 73 offences were recorded in Hull, with 56 in South Cave, 55 in Willerby, 55 in Grimsby and 40 in Scunthorpe. These figures include both mobile phone and seatbelt offences.
Mr Robertson said: "These figures are disappointingly high. It's clear there are still a lot of people who feel using their mobile phones is more important than keeping themselves and others safe on our roads.
"They should be aware that in the event of a collision, police will investigate mobile phone use."
Changing driver behaviour
Anyone detected using a phone while driving risks a £200 fine plus six points on their driving licence.
The penalty for not wearing a seat belt within a vehicle is a £100 fine, with the driver being responsible for any passengers under the age of 14.
Mr Robertson said some people may be offered an education course, which they need to pay for, as an alternative to prosecution.
Cash generated from speeding tickets go directly to the Treasury, Mr Robertson explained, but income from driver education courses must be used by safety camera partnerships to reduce casualty figures.
Under rules, this money could be spent on equipment such a new van, he said.
"If a van changes driver behaviour it would be worth every penny," admitted Mr Robertson.
Last year, 41 people were killed on roads in Hull, the East Riding, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.
