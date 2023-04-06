Bridlington wheelie bin pranksters told to stop
Pranksters repeatedly blocking a Bridlington road using wheelie bins are being told to pack it in.
Humberside Police said it had received "numerous" reports of bins "completely blocking" Marton Road at night.
A force spokesperson said: "It is an offence to wilfully obstruct a highway for the obvious safety issues it can cause if a vehicle was to hit them when travelling, especially at night."
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
