Yorkshire Wolds heritage railway reopens for new season
A heritage railway in East Yorkshire reopens for the summer season on Sunday after a revamp.
The Yorkshire Wolds Railway near Sledmere is run by volunteers on the site of the former Malton to Driffield line, which closed in 1958.
The attraction has extended its line in time for the reopening and will now open its heritage centre on Wednesdays.
Membership director Matthew Brown said volunteers had worked "tirelessly" to improve the venue for visitors.
"One of many highlights being a train ride that, thanks to much hard work, now extends to almost a quarter of a mile," Mr Brown said.
"This has been made possible by the installation of a switch or point and means we can run the end of current line where passengers can watch a member of the crew throw the switch, and then continue the journey on a new section of track."
People can also have a go at driving a locomotive on one of the railway's driver experience days, according to business development director Katy Bowser.
The attraction closed in October 2022 for a winter break, during which volunteers carried out repair and improvement works at the site.
Volunteer Margaret Griffiths said: "Visitors will see a difference, definitely."
The venue reopens at 10:00 BST on Sunday and there will be trains running every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 10:00 until 16:00 until the end of October.
The heritage centre will also open every Wednesday from 10:00 to 16:00.
