Bridlington houses evacuated after chemicals raid
Part of a street has been evacuated and cordoned off after controlled chemicals were found at a house in Bridlington.
Humberside Police said officers found the substances at a property on Oxford Street during a raid.
A spokesperson for the force said a bomb disposal team was at the scene "assessing the situation", along with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, and council officers.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested as part of the operation.
Police said: "As a precautionary measure, houses in the immediate area are being evacuated and explosives ordinance disposal are attending to make an assessment of the situation.
"Residents are advised to leave their homes temporarily while we ensure the property, and its contents, are safe."
A temporary shelter based at Bridlington Spa has been set up to provide basic accommodation for those affected by the incident.
