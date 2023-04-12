Raymond Whittaker: Bridlington murderer dies at HMP Wakefield
- Published
A double murderer who died in jail should have been considered for early release on compassionate grounds 10 years before his death, a report has found.
Raymond Whittaker shot Patricia Price, 44, and Ian Clark, 35, in the head in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, in 1999.
He was jailed for life in February 2002, but died of complications from multiple sclerosis (MS) last September.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
The details of Whittaker's death from an acute respiratory tract infection caused by MS were published in a Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report on 7 April.
Whittaker, who was 35 when he was jailed, had been in custody at HMP Wakefield since 2008.
The report detailed how he was diagnosed with MS - a condition which can affect the brain and spinal cord - 16 years before his death.
He was confined to bed in 2012, and required healthcare staff to carry out all his care.
In the report, assistant ombudsman Louise Richards wrote that on 29 March 2022, healthcare staff at HMP Wakefield were informed they should begin palliative care for Mr Whittaker.
In September of that year, Whittaker was diagnosed with a chest infection and prescribed antibiotics, but on 27 September his breathing became laboured and he died.
It was noted in the report that two applications were started for early release on compassionate grounds, in 2020 and 2022, but neither was completed.
"Mr Whittaker changed his mind on a few occasions about whether he wanted compassionate release," Ms Richards said.
"Mr Whittaker became bedbound, due to his multiple sclerosis, in 2012. We saw no evidence that his eligibility for ERCG was considered at that time," she said.
"We consider this should have been done regardless of whether Mr Whittaker expressed a desire to remain in prison.
"We are concerned that staff might not have been aware that the early release on compassionate grounds policy covers prisoners who become incapacitated, as well as those with terminal diagnoses."
The report concluded the prison governor should ensure that staff are aware of the eligibility criteria and make applications for early release as soon as a prisoner becomes eligible.
The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said its family liaison officer wrote to Whittaker's next of kin, his sister, to explain the investigation and to ask if she had any matters she wanted it to consider,but she did not respond.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.