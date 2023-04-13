Holderness: New £9.6m crematorium offers behind the scenes tours
A new crematorium in East Yorkshire is to open its doors to the public for behind-the-scenes tours.
Lelley Fields Crematorium in Holderness opened in February and is the first to be built in the region for 25 years.
The open day will take place between 09:00 and 12:00 BST on Saturday 22 April.
Manager Christine Walker-Kelley said the public would be able to ask questions about the cremation process at the £9.6m facility.
"No questions will be off-limits," she added.
Work on the council-run facility off Sproatley Road, near Preston began at the end of 2021.
The last crematorium to open in the area was the privately-run Haltemprice Crematorium which started operating in 1998.
Ms Walker-Kelley said: "I am very much looking forward to meeting local people and showing them around our brand new crematorium in the heart of Holderness.
"People will have the opportunity to see areas that they wouldn't usually have access to while staff will be on hand to answer questions about the new facilities or the cremation process."
