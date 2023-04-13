Man arrested in Scunthorpe over reports of sexual exploitation

The arrest was made in Keadby, near Scunthorpe, on Thursday 6 April, police say

A man has been arrested after police received reports that women were being "sexually exploited" at a property in North Lincolnshire.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in Keadby, Scunthorpe, on Thursday 6 April following a tip-off, according to Humberside Police.

One woman was safeguarded during the operation by a specialist modern slavery and human trafficking team.

The arrested man had been bailed while inquiries were ongoing, officers said.

Det Sgt Richard Kirk, from Humberside Police, said: "We take all reports of sexual exploitation very seriously.

"These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims of modern slavery and human trafficking."

