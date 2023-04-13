Boy, 16, arrested after Grimsby police chase crash
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after crashing a car while being pursued by police.
The boy, who was believed to be wanted for breach of court order and rape, was followed by officers at about 20:50 BST on Wednesday.
The incident at Weelsby Woods, Grimsby, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Three passengers were taken to hospital with injuries and the boy remains in police custody, Humberside Police said.
The crash damaged a lion statue, which has been at the front of the woods for 70 years.
Weelsby Road was closed for a short time, police added.
The boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Insp Matt Stringer said: "We understand the impact incidents such as these can have on the wider community and I would like to offer my reassurances that we are committed to ensuring our local communities feel safe and protected - that will always be our priority.
"If anyone feels they have any information which may assist with our ongoing enquiries, including CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of the collision, please contact us."
