Bridlington man charged following police chemicals raid
A man has been charged in connection with a raid on a house in Bridlington following reports controlled chemicals were being stored at the address.
Nearby homes were evacuated after police and bomb disposal experts were called to Oxford Street on Tuesday.
Gert Meyers, 61, of Oxford Street, has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order and causing public nuisance in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.
