Weelsby Woods: Grimsby lion statue smashed in police chase recovered
- Published
A 70-year-old stone lion damaged during a police chase in Grimsby has been recovered, officials have said.
Three people were also injured when a car crashed outside Weelsby Woods at 20:50 BST on Wednesday, police said.
One of two lion statues, which have taken pride of place outside the Lincolnshire beauty spot since the 1950s, were damaged.
A boy, 16, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape, dangerous driving and failing to stop, police said.
A council spokesperson said: "We are aware of the incident and subsequent severe damage to one of the two lions at the entrance to Weelsby Woods.
"We have picked up the pieces of the lion this morning [Friday], and these are currently being stored safely until an assessment can be made of the damage and we can look into what options may be available to us."
The BBC has asked Humberside Police for an update on the boy's arrest.
It previously said it had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
