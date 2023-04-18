Cottingham drug dealer with luxury lifestyle jailed
- Published
A drug dealer who funded her luxury lifestyle by selling heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
Danielle Stafford, 29, was driving erratically in Hull when she was stopped in May 2020, Humberside Police said.
Officers who searched Stafford's home in Hallgate, Cottingham, found £30,000 in cash, designer clothing and drugs.
She pleaded guilty to drug offences at Hull Crown Court on Monday.
Stafford had "fallen into a life of crime" after her "lifestyle had led her into drug dealing", a police spokesperson said.
"Her lifestyle and drug dealing activity impacted on her neighbours and community and knowing she is now behind bars and unable to continue her activities, I hope will reassure the people that she will no longer be able to blight their lives."
Stafford was charged with being concerned with the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis and with possession of criminal property.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.