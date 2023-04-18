Two men arrested in Hull after alleged sex act in front of children
Two men have been arrested after reports that one was performing a sex act while another was filming, in front of two children.
Police were called to North Point shopping centre in Hull on Friday, after the incident allegedly took place in the toilets.
The men, aged 36 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, Humberside Police said.
Both were released on bail while detectives continue the investigation.
The men were also arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
Insp Adrian Adamson said the case was being treated as a priority and added: "Detectives are conducting extensive and detailed lines of inquiry, including reviewing CCTV in the area and working with partnering agencies to ensure the welfare of those involved."
The force asked anyone with information to get in touch.
