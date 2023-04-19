Hull: Abduction arrests after missing teenage girls found in car
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a pair of missing teenage girls were found in the back of a car in Hull.
Police received reports on Sunday that one of the girls had gone missing and later established she could be in West Yorkshire with another girl.
On Tuesday the girls were found in the rear seat of a car stopped by police in Shannon Road, Humberside Police said.
The two men, aged 18 and 19, have been released on bail.
A police spokesperson said both girls had been "returned home safely to their families".
