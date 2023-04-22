Local elections 2023: Residents in Orchard Park, Hull, on why so few vote
- Published
When people across England take part in next month's local elections many of those on Hull's Orchard Park estate will more than likely stay away.
The ward recorded the city's second lowest turnout in 2022, with just 15% of the 10,300 eligible to vote choosing to have their say - the city's overall turnout was 23.5%.
With the 4 May ballot looming the BBC asked residents what needed to change to reverse the apparent apathy.
Scrawled on a whiteboard inside St Michael's Youth Project are the hopes and dreams of this estate's future voters.
Among the handwritten notes one stands out - "Escape the ordinary".
The day before my visit to the centre, which aims to help young people and their families in one of England's most deprived areas, staff chatted with a group of teenagers about how life on the estate might be improved.
However, project lead Jo Lorenz believes few who call Orchard Park their home - irrespective of age - see a strong link between improved quality of life and local democracy.
"They perhaps don't understand that voting, having a voice, helps to make a difference," says Jo. "We know the more people who vote, the louder the voice of the community. Getting that point across is the challenge."
It is clear St Mike's, as it is known locally, is doing all it can to raise aspirations, but Jo admits political apathy, mixed with the belief that nothing will change, is rife.
"They feel they can't break the cycle," she says. "If they feel they don't have a voice, they are going to think what's the point.
"We try to instil in them that they can achieve if they believe in themselves. But they also need to believe in other people too, and have that trust and relationship with them."
The vast majority of the ward is ranked among the lowest 10% of areas in the country on the Index of Multiple Deprivation, which measures levels including income, employment, education and crime.
In 2022 despite Orchard Park returning three Labour councillors the party ceded control of the city to the Liberal Democrats for the first time since 2011, as they secured 29 seats to Labour's 27.
With such a slender majority it is possible overall control could swing back, but all residents want is for whoever emerges victorious to fight their corner in the city's Guildhall.
Jo, who has worked here 12 years, tells of what she sees as a widening gap between those who walk the corridors of power and ordinary people.
"There's definitely a disconnect between how people live their lives and how that is connected to the decisions that are made in the area," she says. "There's possibly a feeling of loss of faith in those who represent them."
Jo also points out, for many people, putting a meal on the table will be the priority on 4 May, not casting a vote.
"Voting will not be top of the list," she adds.
Opposite the centre is a parade of shops. I try to engage a shop manager in conversation about the election.
"Nah, not interested in that," is the response.
Charlotte Lawler, 27, pushing a pram, tells me she may vote, depending on how her children are on the day.
She is not alone, turnout in local elections is often low. Across England just 33.6% of people had their say in the 2022 elections, according to a report by the Electoral Commission.
But while some cite a lack of time or being away on polling day Charlotte has a more damning appraisal of the situation in Orchard Park - "People around here don't care about politics".
I ask her what she thinks is needed to reverse the apathy. "We need more local people, people who have lived here their whole lives, to stand for election," she suggests. "People who really understand what we are all going through."
She also believes more could be done in schools to promote local democracy.
"You don't go into it much at school," says Charlotte. "You just get thrown into it [politics] when you're 18."
Even those who fully intend to vote appear pessimistic.
"I will be voting," says Thomas Hayward, 25, who studied politics at college. "Even if it doesn't seem worth it."
I ask him what he means. "There are problems with crime here and no-one does anything about it," he replies.
Thomas feels he will be in a minority, certainly among his peers, casting his vote.
"I could show pictures of the candidates to my siblings and they wouldn't know who any of them were," he says.
Paula Botterill, 56, shopping on her mobility scooter, has lived on the estate for 40 years. She says she has always voted and will return to the polling station in a few weeks' time.
"It's a couple of minutes out of your day," Pauline tells me.
She understands, though, why many choose not to use their vote.
"People around here feel they are not heard," she says. "We need to be listened to more by the politicians."
Darren Aldridge, 47, and his friend Jennifer Scott, 67, say they are not frequent voters but both are planning to vote this time.
"People want more action and less words," says Darren. "It's okay for them to say they will do this and do that but will they?"
The Orchard Park ward candidates are: Michael Gibbons (Lib Dem), Farhana Khan (Con), Kevin Paulson (Greens) and Gary Wareing (Lab).
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.