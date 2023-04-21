Moment man sent flying by police car in Grimsby arrest
Dramatic video has emerged of a cyclist being knocked off his bike and arrested by police firearms officers responding to reports of a man carrying a gun.
The footage shows the cyclist tumbling from his bike after being hit head on by a marked car following a pursuit involving three police vehicles.
While on the ground, he is approached by at least five armed officers.
A 27-year-old man has been charged after he was arrested on Weelsby Street in Grimsby on Tuesday, police said.
The CCTV shows an unmarked car pursue the cyclist, who then swerves the bike before being struck and knocked to the ground.
Later, more officers are seen collecting evidence from the scene after the detained cyclist was taken away.
Humberside Police said the man was believed to have been carrying a firearm in Cleethorpes and "posed a credible risk to the community".
As a result, its officers had taken "wholly appropriate and proportionate action, given the clear and present threat" reported to the force by a member of the public.
The force said a man had been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or fear of violence, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, attempt to escape lawful custody and assault of an emergency worker.
He was also charged with failing to stop.
The man appeared before Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody ahead of a crown court appearance in May.
