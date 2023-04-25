Hull heritage project shines light on Whitefriargate gems
Four buildings in a historic part of Hull are being lit up each evening for a heritage project.
Façade lighting has been installed on buildings in Whitefriargate, which leads from Queen Victoria Square to the Old Town area.
Numbers 4-6, 24-28, 40-43 and 55 have all benefitted from the project funded by Historic England, through the High Street Heritage Action Zone.
The buildings will be lit every evening until 23:00 BST.
The route was where Charles I was refused entry to the city in 1642, leading to the first shots of the Civil War.
The buildings being lit up date back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, according to Historic England.
Garry Taylor, assistant director for regeneration, culture and place at Hull City Council, said the lighting was about making "this key pedestrian gateway to the Old Town more attractive for visitors".
He added: "We have some stunning architecture on Whitefriargate of key local history and applying lighting like this helps to brings it to visitors' attention."
According to Historic England, Charles Mountain Junior, who was a well-regarded architect, designed Grade II listed 24-28 Whitefriargate during the early 19th Century. He also designed what is now Hull New Theatre.
Craig Broadwith, from Historic England, added: "The scheme will help to showcase the street's impressive historic buildings and make it a more attractive and enjoyable place to visit."
