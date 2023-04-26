Brigg drink-drive arrest for wrong-way driver
A man has been arrested after police stopped him driving along the wrong side of the road.
Officers were called to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically along the A15 near Brigg in North Lincolnshire on Tuesday night.
The 43-year-old driver failed a roadside alcohol breath test after being stopped, Humberside Police said.
The man was was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, officers said.
In addition, he was arrested for driving a vehicle dangerously and driving without insurance.
He had since been released on bail while investigations continued, a force spokesperson said.
