Grimsby fishing exhibition explores Iceland links
- Published
A free exhibition and art trail opens later in Grimsby exploring the town's fishing past and links with Iceland.
The Friends, Foes and Good Companions exhibition at Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre highlights the experiences of people who worked in the industry.
The history of the Cod Wars, a dispute between the UK and Iceland over fishing rights, feature in the displays.
Visitors can 'join' a haul on its journey from the quayside in Reykjavik to a Cleethorpes fish and chip shop.
The exhibition comprises drawings with text "like a graphic novel", the organisers said.
Selected pieces will also be displayed around Grimsby as part of an art trail that can be followed with a specially created trail map accessed by QR code.
The exhibition's creators, artist Olivier Kugler and writer Andrew Humphreys, will also be working with Our Big Picture, a Grimsby visual arts and heritage charity, on a programme that includes drop-in sessions, school visits and family workshops.
Paula Denton, chief executive of Our Big Picture, said: "Through this project we have made new friends from the wider fishing community and have enabled unheard voices of our industrial heritage to be heard.
"Together we have reflected on conflict and the tremendous comradery between Grimsby and Iceland and how today this is still built on a deep-rooted respect."
Ms Denton admitted it felt as though they had "only just scratched the surface" and are "at the start of an incredible journey of connection and understanding."
The Cod Wars were a series of disputes between 1958 and 1976, over UK and Icelandic fishing rights in the North Atlantic.
The exhibition is an IWM 14-18 NOW Legacy Fund commission, in partnership with Our Big Picture and additionally funded by Arts Council England.
