Major Hull road expected to open next week after water burst
- Published
A major road in Hull should reopen next week after repairs to damage caused by a burst water main.
Initially, Yorkshire Water said Rawling Way in the west of the city would be shut for two weeks.
Now the utility company said it would reopen on Wednesday 3 May.
Closures and diversions have also been scaled back, with the road opened up in one direction only from Anlaby Road to Hessle Road roundabout to minimise disruption over the Bank Holiday.
However, it will remain shut between Hessle Road and Anlaby Road during this period.
The pipe burst on Tuesday afternoon with Yorkshire Water saying it had "caused significant damage to the underlying concrete road structure below the tarmac surface layers".
It will be fully closed on 2 May "to allow resurfacing and line marking", Yorkshire Water said, before reopening the following day.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.