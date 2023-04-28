Asylum seekers in North Ferriby have 'remarkable' stories, says vicar
Asylum seekers staying in a village in East Yorkshire have shared "remarkable human stories of people in need", the local vicar has said.
Dozens of men arrived at the Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby in November last year, despite some opposition.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council asked the High Court to stop the hotel being used, but its request was dismissed.
The Rev Matthew Brailsford said residents had collected clothes and held drop-in sessions to help them.
The vicar, from All Saints Church, said: "It was a big shock to us when it happened and I think many of us felt it wasn't an appropriate venue.
"But once they arrived, many of us in the village thought, 'Well look, they are our neighbours, and we want to support them if we can'. It's lovely really because a lot of people have made friendships with these guys.
"When you hear their stories, they are remarkable human stories of people in need, conflict and war zones that they had to flee from."
Margaret and Chris Swindin have been teaching English to the men at sessions they hold once a week.
Mrs Sindin said: "When it was first known that they were coming here, there was a lot of opposition on Facebook. Well I just had to stick up for them."
Her husband said: "There are a lot from Iran, someone you were talking to yesterday was from Eritrea.
"The ones we have seen, I think they have genuine reasons, they are looking for a better life with a lot less danger and a lot less risk to themselves".
East Riding of Yorkshire Council had secured an interim injunction against plans to house the asylum seekers at the hotel, with South Hunsley councillor Margaret Corless saying there was "nothing of interest" in the small town of North Ferriby.
The local authority argued it was being converted into a hostel which was in breach of local planning controls, but it failed to win the final injunction.
The situation echoes protests in nearby Lincoln, where there has been a police presence during demonstrations over government plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The Home Office intends to use the base to house up to 2,000 migrants in an attempt to reduce its use of hotels.
