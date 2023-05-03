Major Hull road reopens after water main burst
A major road in Hull has reopened after repairs to damage caused by a burst water main.
Initially, Yorkshire Water said Rawling Way in the west of the city would be shut for two weeks while the work was carried out.
The utility company amended its plans to minimise disruption to motorists.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Our teams have now completed work to reinstate Rawling Way and it reopened this morning.
"We'd like to thank people for their patience while the work was carried out over the last week and apologise for any inconvenience caused during the temporary closure."
The pipe burst on 25 April with Yorkshire Water saying it had "caused significant damage to the underlying concrete road structure below the tarmac surface layers".
