Bridlington crash: Drug-driving arrest after four injured
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol after a crash left four people seriously hurt.
A Land Rover Freelander and Vauxhall Adam were in collision on Marton Road in Bridlington at 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the driver of the Land Rover was arrested and had since been released under investigation.
The Vauxhall driver and three passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Humberside Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around the time of the crash to get in touch.
