Investigation after man and woman found dead in Kirk Ella
- Published
A police inquiry has begun after the "unexplained" deaths of two people at a house in Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said a man and woman were found in Mill Lane at about 11:30 BST on Monday following reports of "concern for safety".
The force said it had yet to establish the circumstances of their deaths.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus and hazmat suits took gas readings and searched the property for hazardous materials but found nothing dangerous.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was called by paramedics to help gain entry to the house.
