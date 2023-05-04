Polls open for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire local elections
- Published
Polling stations have opened across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire for the local elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
Elections are taking place in Hull for 20 of the 57 seats, and in the East Riding of Yorkshire, where all 67 seats are being contested.
Votes are also being cast in North East Lincolnshire with 15 of the 42 seats up for ballot, and in North Lincolnshire, all 43 council seats are up for grabs.
People will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections.
Counting in Hull and northern Lincolnshire will begin as soon as the polls close, while in East Yorkshire it will start the following day with results expected on Friday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk