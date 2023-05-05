Local election results 2023: Conservatives lose control of East Riding Council
- Published
The Conservatives have lost control of East Riding of Yorkshire Council for the first time in 16 years, with the council now under no overall control.
The Liberal Democrats made gains and Labour picked up their first councillors since they were wiped out at the last election.
The Yorkshire Party and a raft of independents also won seats across the county.
The Conservatives lost a total of 20 seats, ending up with 29 councillors.
The Lib Dems were the biggest gainers, picking up 14 seats, which takes their total to 22 councillors.
The Lib Dems took all three seats in the Minster and Woodmansey ward, including father and son Peter and Tom Astell.
Tom Astell said he was proud to have won the seat from the Conservatives.
"The people of Beverley have sent a really clear message in this election that the Conservatives have let us all down," he said.
"They've taken voters votes for granted for many years."
Labour gained four seats, including two wards in the village of Cottingham, which has Labour representation for the first time.
Newly-elected councillor Alexander Duke said it was down to "massive, massive teamwork".
"A lot of effort by everyone here," he said.
"It was about getting things done and showing we can get things done."
However, Conservative leader Johnathan Owen said: "We've still got a large group. I have no problem about working with some of the other members on the council.
"We'll move forward with business as usual, as far as I'm concerned."
Tory MP David Davis, who was watching the count in his Haltemprice constituency, said the loss of the council was down to national issues.
"It is clear we're paying the price for the end of the Boris and Liz Truss era and, while I think Rishi Sunak is doing a great job and getting a grip, it will take time for us to get back from that," he said.
"Unfortunately, it's showing up across the country and very good Tory councillors are losing their positions."
Meanwhile, in Bridlington South, the Yorkshire Party picked up a third seat, giving them a clean sweep of the ward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.