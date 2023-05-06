Hull and East Yorkshire mark King Charles III's coronation
People have gathered across Hull and East Yorkshire to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
"I'm really happy for the king," said nine-year-old Ollie, tucking into cheese sandwiches and cake in Hull's Queen Victoria Square.
The monarch has Ollie's seal of approval, who thinks he will be "a really good king".
Ollie was among hundreds gathered in the square, watching events in Westminster Abbey unfold on a big screen.
His grandmother Tracy Padley, 52, who laid on the spread, added: "I love any kind of occasion, and I do love the Royal Family. It's all so British.
"I have some lovely childhood memories of royal occasions and felt the four grandchildren should have similar."
The family even brought along cakes specially made for the Coronation.
A short distance away sat another family, also comprising three generations, who travelled from Doncaster for a show and decided to join the city's square celebrations.
Aged 75, grandmother Kath Gibson was five when Britain last saw a coronation, that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
"I remember getting a mug and little spoon from school," she said. "We were one of the few people back then to have a television and I remember watching the ceremony."
This time, she is with daughter Karen Greenfield and granddaughter Sophie Greenfield.
Ms Greenfield, 54, said: "It's a lovely atmosphere here in Hull. I wouldn't say I'm a Royalist but I wouldn't want to have missed this."
Miss Greenfield, 26, added: "I am a royalist. I'm enjoying seeing what everyone [on the TV] is wearing. I'm looking forward to seeing what Kate is wearing.
"I've read a lot of books about the royals. A lot of people my age probably aren't interested in the royals but I love them."
While some look up to the Royal Family, Alexandria Thatshaini, 30, was instead looking up to a stilt-walking juggler.
Wearing a flowing, red dress for the occasion, Ms Thatshaini and husband Callum Heads, 32, were pleased to accept union flags and a paper crown from the council's events team.
"It feels like there's a real sense of community," she said, as hordes queued for ice cream behind her. "People are united for this big event."
Mr Heads added: "The royals are probably a bit outdated now but occasions such as this are good for the country."
Also in Hull, about 60 veterans - members of east Hull's Armed Forces and Veterans' Breakfast Club - swore allegiance to King Charles III at The Lambwath pub.
Elsewhere, visitors to The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend were encouraged to dress up in royal-themed outfits for the occasion. The ceremony was being shown live on big screens in Royal Hall at Bridlington Spa.
