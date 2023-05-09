Goole man admits causing gas blast which destroyed house
- Published
A man has admitted causing a gas explosion which destroyed a terraced house in East Yorkshire.
Nobody was injured in the blast on Marlborough Avenue in Goole on 22 January, but neighbours were forced to leave their homes.
At Hull Crown Court, Wayne Vines, 57, of Marlborough Avenue, pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 2 June.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.