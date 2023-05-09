Grimsby: Man seriously injured in Scartho Road hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Grimsby, police have said.
The victim was hit while crossing Scartho Road, opposite St Martin's Church, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday 27 April.
Humberside Police said the man suffered a serious leg injury in the incident.
Officers said the driver of the car, travelling towards Scartho, failed to stop, and they were keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.
No details of the car involved were given by police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.